Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 106,683 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $388,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 1,008,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,084. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

