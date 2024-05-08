Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,235 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,416,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $358,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.25. The stock had a trading volume of 632,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,426. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.