Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.77 and last traded at $75.75. 1,039,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,525,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

