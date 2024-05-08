Chart Industries, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.84 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.99. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.46.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

