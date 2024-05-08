Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $48.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 677,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

