Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,277. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.