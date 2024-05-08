Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 394,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 636,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,876. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.