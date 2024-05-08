Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. 278,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,679. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

