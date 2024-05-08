Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 494,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

