Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,186 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.44. The company had a trading volume of 227,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,267. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

