Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.80.

NYSE CHH traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. 749,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

