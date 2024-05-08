Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Posts Earnings Results

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

