Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.30. 298,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,536. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

