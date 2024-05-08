Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $8.76 on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. 1,071,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 533,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

