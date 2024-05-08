Citigroup Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 6,216,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $743.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.