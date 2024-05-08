Citigroup Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Lyft Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,894,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607,240. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

