Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 72

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Clarkson Stock Up 0.5 %

CKN stock opened at GBX 4,020 ($50.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,145 ($52.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,949.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,441.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CKN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($961,054.96). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

