Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Clear Secure Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE:YOU traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 2,357,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,125. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
