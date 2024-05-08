Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Clear Secure Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:YOU traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 2,357,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,125. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Report on YOU

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.