Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.99. Clear Secure shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 1,686,148 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.