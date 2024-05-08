Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.63, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.