Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 13,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

