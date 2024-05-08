Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.3 %

CNS opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

