Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.62. 7,166,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,907,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 20.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 252.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

