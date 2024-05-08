Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $343.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.17. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $345.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

