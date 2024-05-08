Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $345.48 and last traded at $345.07. Approximately 90,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 357,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

