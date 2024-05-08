Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Declares $0.73 Dividend

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.727 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.1 %

MGDDY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 77,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,472. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

