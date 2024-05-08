Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Declares $0.73 Dividend

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.727 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.1 %
MGDDY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 77,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,472. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
