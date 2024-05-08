Compound (COMP) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $56.83 or 0.00090882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $461.16 million and approximately $30.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,501 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,500.06145829 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.28121959 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $31,703,606.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

