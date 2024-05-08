Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Confluent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

