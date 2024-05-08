Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 241.08% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.

Conifer Stock Performance

Conifer stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

