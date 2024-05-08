Contrasting Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.20 N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.42 $54.01 million $2.07 7.52

Analyst Ratings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Scientific and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.70%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.73% 2.89%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

