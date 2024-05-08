Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.1 %

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 454,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.55. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.47% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.