Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GAU. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from $4.30 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

