Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

