Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Up 0.9 %

CMRE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,941. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMRE

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.