Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.78

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 69874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Costamare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

