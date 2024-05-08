CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 184,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,050. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.