Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Raised to $23.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Coupang by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

