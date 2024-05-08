Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Coupang Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,749,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,362. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

