Creditcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.58 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $241.81 million and $33.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

