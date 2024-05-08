Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.70.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CPG
Insiders Place Their Bets
Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:CPG opened at C$12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.