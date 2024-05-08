Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. 2,724,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,169. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

