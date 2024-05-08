Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.20. 4,578,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136,091. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $5,171,799.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,892.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $5,171,799.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,892.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,542 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

