Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.61. Critical Metals shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.