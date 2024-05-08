Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. Crocs also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.25-12.73 EPS.

Crocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.