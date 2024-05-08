Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $158.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

Crocs stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.40. 72,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

