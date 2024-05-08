CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $317.13 and last traded at $316.50. 479,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,440,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

