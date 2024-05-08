CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter.
