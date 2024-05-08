Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cummins by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.50. 226,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

