Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. Curis has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

