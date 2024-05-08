CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) to Issue GBX 2.06 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Up 0.9 %

CVC Income & Growth GBP stock traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112.46 ($1.41). 145,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,452. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,248.38. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.20.

Get CVC Income & Growth GBP alerts:

CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.